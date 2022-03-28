Advertisement

City leaders to to vote on ARPA funding Tuesday

The Board of Estimate and Apportionment delayed a vote last week to send $40M to long-neglected areas.
A meeting to approve millions of dollars for small businesses, nonprofits and programs in North City is set for Tuesday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A meeting to approve millions of dollars for small businesses, nonprofits and programs in North City is set for Tuesday.

The money would come from unspent American Rescue Plan Act funding from the federal government. The Board of Estimate and Apportionment delayed a vote last week to appropriate $40 million to North City neighborhoods, but passed $90 million for the city’s infrastructure needs.

