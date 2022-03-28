4Warn Forecast: Cloud cover increasing

Weather Discussion:

The afternoon is cooler again with temperatures reaching about 51°. Cloud cover will increase through the night.

The next few days bring gray skies and chances for rain. On Tuesday, we may see a few spot showers and temperatures will sit in the 60s. The best chance for rain is Wednesday when thunderstorms develop off of a cold front. There is potential for a few stronger storms, especially in counties closer to central Missouri.

Cooler air moves on Thursday. Friday begins the new month and we’ll experience mild temperatures and chances for rain the first few days of April.

