Some St. Louis-area charities maintaining amid record-high inflation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some St. Louis-area charities are seeing an increase in clients as inflation hit record highs.

Some charities have been able to provide for the steady and increased demand. Several sites told News 4 donations continue to come in, even amid inflation.

Urban League in North St. Louis held its drive-thru food giveaway Saturday, but officials told News 4 this will be the last drive-thru clinic since numbers have been declining, but foot traffic at its food pantries across the city is up. Some believe it’s due to inflation.

“But in our major giveaways, the last two have been not what we expected,” said Hosea Jackson, a community outreach developer with the Urban League. “We prepare for as many as 2,500. We barely made 1,000 today. In our everyday pantry, we’ve seen an increase.”

St. John’s Episcopal Church in the Tower Grove South Neighborhood served dozens of free meals Saturday. Organizers told News 4 foot traffic has been steady since the pandemic and inflation.

“Our diocese gave us a huge grant last year. So, we got a pretty good balance,” said Phyllis Jacobson, a member with St. John’s Episcopal Church. “When we go shopping, we fill out a form of what we bought. Sometimes we only need $100. Today it was $200. So, I guess it probably averages about $150 a week. We don’t buy things that are really expensive.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.