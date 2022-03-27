Advertisement

Search on for missing woman last seen at Lumiere Place Casino

Elysecia Temple missing
Elysecia Temple missing(O'Fallon, Illinois PD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) - O’Fallon, Illinois police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen at Lumiere Place Casino.

Authorities are looking for 33-year-old Elysecia Temple. She was reported missing Saturday but was last seen at Lumiere Place Casino on Wednesday.

She is described as 5′4″ and weighs 140 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call O’Fallon, Illinois police at (618) 624-4545, extension 0.

