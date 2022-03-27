4Warn Forecast: Freezing Temperatures Again Tonight

Weather Discussion:

We’re looking at another freeze tonight when lows drop to 32°. Cover up any sensitive plants if you jumped ahead on early spring planting.

Another cool but dry day on Monday is expected before changes arrive on Tuesday.

Tuesday brings much warmer temperatures but a few isolated showers are possible. The best chance for rain and thunderstorms holds off until Wednesday. Rainfall accumulations will be anywhere from a half-inch to an inch and a half.

