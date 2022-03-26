Advertisement

Police searching for missing Florissant man

Gregory Malloy missing
Gregory Malloy missing(Florissant PD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for a missing man that was last seen in Florissant on March 18.

The search is on for 43-year-old Gregory Malloy. He was last seen near the intersection of Charbonier and Bluff Parks Drive. He is described as 5′9″, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Florissant police at 314-831-7000,

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police are investigating a double shooting that took place in north St. Louis city early...
Police investigate double shooting in North City
Police are investigating a double shooting that took place in north St. Louis city early...
Police investigate double shooting in North City
Crews are cleaning up a large oil spill in Edwardsville.
Environmentalist: Better response needed for Edwardsville oil spill
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston reacts following a college basketball game against North...
Boston, South Carolina top North Carolina 69-61 in Sweet 16