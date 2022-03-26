Police searching for missing Florissant man

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for a missing man that was last seen in Florissant on March 18.

The search is on for 43-year-old Gregory Malloy. He was last seen near the intersection of Charbonier and Bluff Parks Drive. He is described as 5′9″, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Florissant police at 314-831-7000,

