Police investigate double shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a double shooting that took place in north St. Louis city early Saturday morning.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two men were shot at Salisbury and 11th Street at around 4:06 a.m. One man was shot in the mouth and is conscious and breathing. The other man was not breathing.

Homicide has been requested.

