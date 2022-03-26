Advertisement

Police investigate double shooting in North City

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a double shooting that took place in north St. Louis city early Saturday morning.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two men were shot at Salisbury and 11th Street at around 4:06 a.m. One man was shot in the mouth and is conscious and breathing. The other man was not breathing.

Homicide has been requested.

