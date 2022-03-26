Shooting closes NB I-170 at Ladue Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Northbound Interstate 170 is closed at the Ladue Road exit after a shooting, causing traffic delays on the highway.

the road closed down at 6 p.m. Ladue Police said t is unclear when the roadway will open back up. Ladue Police and surrounding agencies are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Ladue Police at 314-737-4600.

