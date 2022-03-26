Advertisement

Man found stabbed to death inside car in North City identified

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who was found stabbed to death inside a car in North City has been identified.

Authorities have identified the victim as 23-year-old Lashaun Foster, Jr., of North County. Police tell News 4 they found him dead inside a car in the 1000 block of Theobald just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday. He suffered a puncture wound, authorities say.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information on Foster’s death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

