Local Mizzou women’s basketball player enters transfer portal

A Mizzou women's basketball player from St. Louis is leaving the University of Missouri to play at a different school.

Aijha Blackwell announced on social media Friday that she will enter the NCAA transfer portal, with two years of eligibility left. The St. Louis native did not travel with the basketball team on Feb. 17 for “not meeting team standards” according to an article from The Post Dispatch. Blackwell was also involved with possession of marijuana four days later, along with other teammates, causing them to miss two games.

Blackwell returned for the Southeastern Conference Tournament, but was limited on playing time. She finished the year averaging 15.4 points and 13 rebounds a game, and recorded 20 double-doubles.

Blackwell earned All-SEC second team the last two seasons, earned All-SEC Freshman honors, and tied for 25th in career points at Mizzou with 1,186.

Blackwell was also a five-star recruit in high school when she attended Whitfield from 2015-18, then later transferred to Cardinal Ritter.

