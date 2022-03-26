Felony Lane Gang breaks into vehicles in Madison County

BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a well known gang that broke into multiple vehicles and stealing women’s items in the Metro East.

Officials said they busted windows out of two parked cars and stole purses at Culp Lane Park on March 20. Police say that “The Felony Lane Gang”, a wanted gang originated in Florida, has been the cause of the car break-ins.

This gang targets women’s cars and locations where women would leave their belongings like purses, keys, and credit cards. The Felony Lane Gang travels throughout the country and are hard to arrest, because they target an area and move on.

Officials say the men do the smash-n-grabs, and the women cash the checks, wearing wigs while sitting in the farthest drive-thru lane to avoid getting caught. They also use stolen vehicles to commit crimes.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.