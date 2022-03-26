Environmentalist: Better response needed for Edwardsville oil spill

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) - An Edwardsville environmentalist said she believes the city and Marathon Pipe Line need to respond better to future situations threatening the environment.

Officials reported about 165,000 gallons of oil spilled into Cahokia Creek by Illinois State Route 143 and Old Alton Edwardsville Road on March 11 following a leak in a pipe owned by Marathon Pipe Line.

It appears the Edwardsville Fire Department first reported the issue the day of the leak on Facebook, then the City of Edwardsville confirmed the leak on Facebook as well.

“It’s been a really,I think, poor response from the city. We could have been notified in a better way,” said Toni Oplt, a member of the Illinois chapter of the Sierra Club and Metro East Green Alliance. “I just wish in this case they’ve had been a little more forthcoming. Where was the door to door? I am on Facebook, but not everybody is.”

Oplt lives about a mile from Cahokia Creek.

“We’re coming near summer. Kids love the watershed. They love Cahokia Creek,” she said. “Hundreds of people come across the bridge that goes over Cahokia Creek daily once the weather turns nice, and people find their way down to the creek bed.”

Read: Illinois AG sues Marathon Pipe Line over Edwardsville oil spill

Marathon Pipe Line posted an update online Friday. It reads that the cleanup is ongoing, more than 8,000 cubic yards of oily soil has been removed, and dozens of wildlife have been impacted.

“But the larger tragedy will be if we just go back to doing things the same old way,” Oplt said. “This isn’t really about, at this point, criticizing the city. It’s where do we go from here.”

