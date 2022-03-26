4Warn Forecast: Winds Quiet Down, Widespread Freeze Tonight
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Weather Discussion:
A widespread freeze is expected tonight. Cover up any sensitive plants if you jumped ahead on early spring planting.
We’ll see a few more clouds tomorrow and slightly cooler temperatures, but winds will not be an issue.
Below average temperatures continue through Monday and we’ll see a big warmup on Tuesday. While there is a slight chance for a few stray showers on Tuesday, the better rain chances hold off until late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Widespread showers are likely and even a few thunderstorms are possible.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.