ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two children were shot Friday morning, police said.

Officers arrived at the 900 block of LaSalle around 8:50 a.m. to a a 14-year-old boy shot in the hand. A 12-year-old boy was also shot in the hip, but was privately conveyed to the hospital.

Police did not release any other information Friday.

