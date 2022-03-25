Advertisement

Wugen to expand in St. Louis

Parson met with Washington University School of Medicine representatives before the news...
Parson met with Washington University School of Medicine representatives before the news conference.(Governor Mike Parson/Facebook)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cortex Innovation Community and Washington University announced that a pharmaceutical research and development company specializing cancer treatment will expand.

The expansion of Wugen will create up to 40 new jobs and will allow the company to advance the development of next-generation cancer therapies and grow its workforce. These jobs will pay an average annual salary that is well above the average wage in the St. Louis area.

