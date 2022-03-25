Advertisement

UMSL and SLU invest in an innovation center in North City

Umsl
Umsl(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two powerful entities are teaming for a new innovation center on Vandeventer.

UMSL and SLU will co-lead research and development for workforce and production for the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center. This will tie in with NGA in North City and the Cortex Biotech District in the Central West End.

A timeline for construction has not been given.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Glennon live
4 Hands and Cardinal Glennon host launch party for new beer
New Orleans Pride Festival makes ‘tough decision’ to postpone fest until August
Pride Festival extends to 2 day event
SLMPD headquarters
Mayor signs bill aimed at retaining police officers
Sports betting making headway through Missouri legislature, could become law soon