UMSL and SLU invest in an innovation center in North City
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two powerful entities are teaming for a new innovation center on Vandeventer.
UMSL and SLU will co-lead research and development for workforce and production for the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center. This will tie in with NGA in North City and the Cortex Biotech District in the Central West End.
A timeline for construction has not been given.
