Advertisement

Teen shot just south of downtown St. Louis

GF Default - Police search for shooter after 2 people are hospitalized
GF Default - Police search for shooter after 2 people are hospitalized
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old was wounded after being shot in the LaSalle Park neighborhood Friday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., officers rushed to the 9300 block of LaSalle Park Court where a 14-year-old and another man were shot. Police said the teen was shot in the hand while someone took the other man to the hospital. Police said he was shot in the hip.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A knife-wielding man was shot after reportedly stabbing an officer in a north St. Louis city...
Officer-involved shooting in North St. Louis
Natalie Vowell wears her baby boy on her back as she does errands and works around her home in...
St. Louis mothers collect baby carriers to ship to Ukrainian parents
Two people found dead inside of downtown apartment
2 people found dead in downtown apartment complex
A fatal crash on I-255 in the Metro East
A fatal crash on I-255 in the Metro East