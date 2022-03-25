Teen shot just south of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old was wounded after being shot in the LaSalle Park neighborhood Friday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., officers rushed to the 9300 block of LaSalle Park Court where a 14-year-old and another man were shot. Police said the teen was shot in the hand while someone took the other man to the hospital. Police said he was shot in the hip.

This is a developing story.

