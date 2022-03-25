St. Louis mothers collect baby carriers to ship to Ukrainian parents

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Natalie Vowell wears her baby boy on her back as she does errands and works around her home in north St. Louis. Watching the horror of war unfold in Ukraine, she realized other mothers might not have that ability.

“I can’t imagine having to actually flee a warzone with bombs and bullets overhead, and not have a way to carry your baby,” said Vowell.

So she created the group “We Carry Ukraine.” She’s helping collect baby carriers from St. Louis and around the country.

“It’s just something that we decided was a narrow purpose need, but if we could fill it, we would. And a lot of women have aged out of baby wearing. Their kids are older, so there’s a lot to donate,” said Vowell.

They’ve already had a huge outpouring of support.

“It’s been 3-and-a-half weeks, and already we’ve gotten 87 carriers to Poland in three shipments. We’ve gotten someone in New Jersey and Brooklyn that are branching out and doing this as well. I’ve got 70-something left on my couch to sort through,” she said.

She packs them and ships them out, and that cost adds up. One box costs $450, which is why donations make such a difference.

If you are interested in donating, they are looking specifically for buckle style baby carriers that are simple to use. Wraps can be a bit trickier. The donated carriers are then distributed by groups in Poland and Romania.

“Baby wearing instructors are actually crossing the border into Ukraine and getting them to the women who need them.”

They are also hosting a fundraiser at iTap in the Delmar Loop on March 29. You can find their Facebook group with more details at We Carry Ukraine.

