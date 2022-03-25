Pride Festival extends to 2 day event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Tower Grove Pride Festival will once again take over South City this fall, but this time, it will be a two day event.

The event is set for September 24th and 25th at Tower Grove Park. The celebration includes hundreds of vendors as well as performances from bands and drag shows.

The festival, originally launched in 2012, started on a South City side street and is now one largest festivals in St. Louis.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.