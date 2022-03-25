Pevely man gets 30 years for attempting to entice 10-year-old for sex

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- William E. Jackson was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison for attempting to entice who he thought was a 10-year-old minor.

Court documents say 47-year-old Jackson of Pevely travelled to Illinois to meet a 10-year-old girl for sex. An FBI agent acting undercover posed as the girl and Jackson was arrested when he got to the location they were supposed to meet at.

Jackson’s found had child pornography on it, the documents said. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Illinois prosecuted Jackson.

