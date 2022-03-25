Advertisement

Mayor signs bill aimed at retaining police officers

SLMPD headquarters
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed Board Bill 195 into law, which requires police officers who leave the city’s police department within four years of completing training to pay the city for the training.

The St. Louis City Board of Aldermen unanimously passed the bill earlier this month. Now, an officer who leaves before their four years is up will owe nearly $37,000, the amount it costs to put one officer through the police academy.

