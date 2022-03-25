Man dies after car crashes into barrier, catches fire
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man died Thursday after crashing into a concrete barrier off of I-255 in St. Clair County, police said.
The man, identified as 30-year-old Kevin L. Clark of Centreville, was driving northbound on I-255 near I-64 when his vehicle drove off the highway into the grassy median, hitting a concrete barrier. Clark’s car then caught on fire, police said. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m.
Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the accident.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.