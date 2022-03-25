Man dies after car crashes into barrier, catches fire

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man died Thursday after crashing into a concrete barrier off of I-255 in St. Clair County, police said.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Kevin L. Clark of Centreville, was driving northbound on I-255 near I-64 when his vehicle drove off the highway into the grassy median, hitting a concrete barrier. Clark’s car then caught on fire, police said. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m.

Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.