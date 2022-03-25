Charges allege St. Louis County man threatened to ‘kill the Mexicans’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon motivated by discrimination.

St. Louis County charging documents state David Lavin, 37, left his house on St. Ambrose Lane in St. Ann and crossed the street while yelling “he wanted to kill the Mexicans for parking and blocking his driveway” on March 24. A 12-year-old who identifies as Hispanic told police he saw the suspect had a knife. The victim then ran and got into a car, locking the doors in fear for his life. When officers arrived on the scene, Lavin reportedly continued to yell about wanting to “kill the Mexicans for blocking his driveway.”

“It’s appropriate that Missouri law recognizes the motivation of discrimination as a criminal factor, and I will not tolerate acts motivated by discrimination,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Discrimination is corrosive and has no place in our St. Louis County community.”

A warrant was issued for Lavin’s arrest, with a bond set at $75,000.

