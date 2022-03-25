Community-Based COVID-19 Testing sites to end in Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Due to the drop in the demand for COVID-19 testing services, The Illinois Department of Health announced that the Community-Based COVID-19 testing sites will end on March 31.

These sites have recorded fewer than 50 individuals per day to get tested, due to the availability of free at-home COVID-19 tests. There are more than 1.5 million rapid tests on hand, with half a million more on the way.

The state encouraged hospitals, schools, and local health departments to take all preparations necessary. They also communicated with pharmacies and healthcare providers about increasing the supply for FDA approved BA.2 treatments.

IDPH created the drive-thru Community-Based Testing Sites in April 2020 when residents had fewer options for testing locations.

