Bass Pro Shop hosts World’s Fishing Fair to celebrate 50th anniversary

Bass Pro Shops in collaboration with the City of Springfield is working on safety and traffic preparation for the upcoming World's Fishing Fair, expected to bring in a crowd of 500,00 over the course of five days.(KY3)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The famous outdoor store will host the World’s Fishing Fair from March 30 through April 3 in Springfield, Mo.

This event will have over 200 exhibits from more than 150 manufacturers across fishing, boating, and outdoor categories. There will also be performances from Luke Combs, Luke Bryant, Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson, and more.

Bass Pro Shop will also be giving away $250,000 in prizes throughout the fair’s five days with hourly drawings.

