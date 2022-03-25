Bass Pro Shop hosts World’s Fishing Fair to celebrate 50th anniversary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The famous outdoor store will host the World’s Fishing Fair from March 30 through April 3 in Springfield, Mo.

This event will have over 200 exhibits from more than 150 manufacturers across fishing, boating, and outdoor categories. There will also be performances from Luke Combs, Luke Bryant, Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson, and more.

Bass Pro Shop will also be giving away $250,000 in prizes throughout the fair’s five days with hourly drawings.

