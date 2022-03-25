Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Windy, Cool & Dry

4Warn Forecast: Breezy and Dry
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion:

Windy conditions remain this evening and overnight with NW winds gusting up to 30 mph. Sunny skies but still quite windy on Saturday. Below freezing temperatures are expected Sunday morning. Keep that in mind if you’ve done any early planting. A sunny but cool weekend with temperatures well below the normal high of 61. Next chance of rain is Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4Warn Forecast: Breezy and Dry
4Warn Forecast: Breezy and Dry
4Warn Forecast
4Warn Forecast
forecast
4Warn Forecast: Better weather on the way
7day
4Warn Forecast: One More Dreary Day