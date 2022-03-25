4Warn Forecast: Windy, Cool & Dry
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion:
Windy conditions remain this evening and overnight with NW winds gusting up to 30 mph. Sunny skies but still quite windy on Saturday. Below freezing temperatures are expected Sunday morning. Keep that in mind if you’ve done any early planting. A sunny but cool weekend with temperatures well below the normal high of 61. Next chance of rain is Wednesday.
