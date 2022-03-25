4Warn Forecast: Breezy and Dry
Published: Feb. 16, 2022
Weather Discussion:
Nice to see some sunshine again. Breezy and mild today. Winds gusting up to 30 mph from the Northwest and a high temperature near 60. Under clear skies some areas will drop below freezing tonight and again on Sunday morning. Keep that in mind if you’ve done any early planting. A sunny but cool weekend with temperatures well below the normal high of 61. Next chance of rain is Wednesday
