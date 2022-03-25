4 Hands and Cardinal Glennon host launch party for new beer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local brewery with a new lager tapped for a great cause.

4 Hands brewing company and Cardinal Glennon hosted a launch party for Glennon Live, the name of the new 4 Hands beer and the hospital’s upcoming concert. The IPA includes blueberries, and it’ll raise money for a Cardinal Glennon facility.

“Working with a great organization for a great cause is what I love, and getting to help people at the same time is about the best thing you can do in life,” 4 Hands Brewery head brewer Andy Burgeo said.

The beer will be sold at the Glennon Live concert inside the Chaifetz Arena in April. It will also be available at Dierbergs stores.

