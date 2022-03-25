Man shot, officer stabbed in North City
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was shot after an officer was stabbed in a North City neighborhood.
Officers responded to a call for Domestic Disturbance in the 5400 block of Genevieve early Friday morning. Police said when they arrived, a man stabbed one of the officers in the vest with a knife. The man was shot by another officer at the scene.
The man is conscious and breathing and the officer may have minor injury but is awake and alert. News 4 will update the story when more information becomes available.
