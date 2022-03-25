Advertisement

1 killed after car bursts into flames in Washington Park

A man was found dead after a fatal crash in the Metro East.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An overnight crash on Interstate 255 in the Metro East left a man dead.

The crash happened before 10:40 p.m. when a driver lost control in the northbound lanes near Washington Park and hit a concrete median. Illinois State Police said the car then burst into flames.

Once the fire was put out, they found an unidentified man’s body inside. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A knife-wielding man was shot after reportedly stabbing an officer in a north St. Louis city...
Officer-involved shooting in North St. Louis
Two people found dead inside of downtown apartment
2 people found dead in downtown apartment complex
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in North City
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in North City
A fatal crash on I-255 in the Metro East
A fatal crash on I-255 in the Metro East