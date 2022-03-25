1 killed after car bursts into flames in Washington Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An overnight crash on Interstate 255 in the Metro East left a man dead.

The crash happened before 10:40 p.m. when a driver lost control in the northbound lanes near Washington Park and hit a concrete median. Illinois State Police said the car then burst into flames.

Once the fire was put out, they found an unidentified man’s body inside. The investigation is ongoing.

