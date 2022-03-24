Woman walking on roadway hit, killed in St. Clair County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit and killed while walking in St. Clair County Wednesday night.

Officials with the Illinois State Police said a 46-year-old woman was walking on Illinois Route 177 at Eidmann Road, just west of Mascoutah when a Tan 1999 Toyota Camry hit the woman at 9:40 p.m.

The driver and passenger of the Camry - both in their teens - were not injured. The woman was killed on the scene. Her identity hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.