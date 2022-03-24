Advertisement

Woman walking on roadway hit, killed in St. Clair County

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.(WAFF)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit and killed while walking in St. Clair County Wednesday night.

Officials with the Illinois State Police said a 46-year-old woman was walking on Illinois Route 177 at Eidmann Road, just west of Mascoutah when a Tan 1999 Toyota Camry hit the woman at 9:40 p.m.

The driver and passenger of the Camry - both in their teens - were not injured. The woman was killed on the scene. Her identity hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News 4 Investigates: St. Louis leaders keeping Rams settlement money secret
text messages
Experts warn of text message scam that seems to use ‘real’ number
Stc man
Man gets kicked out bar before firing rounds on Main Street
Perfume thieves
Chesterfield theft