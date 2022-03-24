Teenager pleads guilty in 2021 SIUE student murder

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) -- 17-year-old Jacob Godoy pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of SIUE student Moneer Damra, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Illinois State Police said 26-year-old Damra was shot while driving on the ramp from Rte. 157 to Interstate 270 on Jan. 14, 2021. Damra had just been picked up from the airport and was headed back to campus when he was shot. The driver was able to get back to campus and call 911, while paramedics worked to keep Damra alive.

Moneer Damra was killed on Jan. 14, 2021. He was a nursing student at SIUE. (SIUE Army ROTC)

Damra was then rushed to a hospital for treatment. On Jan. 27, 2021, SIUE announced that Damra, a nursing student, had died of his injuries.

The Madison County State’s Attorney later charged Godoy, then 16 years old, in relation to the shooting. Jimmy Ortiz, then 19, was also charged in the incident. Godoy was charged as an adult with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Ortiz was also charged with aggravated battery.

After the shooting, SIUE said the crime appeared to be a “random act of violence.”

Godoy pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder.

“The Defendant turned the streets of Madison County into a shooting gallery that evening, and took the life of a wonderful young man, senselessly and brutally,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in a press release after the plea. “Such violence will be met with the strictest prosecution in Madison County. We continue to pray for Moneer’s family, the SIUE community and the ROTC program as they continue forward in the face of this horrific tragedy.”

Godoy faces 20 to 60 years in prison. Ortiz’s case is pending. He is being held in the Madison County Jail.

