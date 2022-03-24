Settlement reached in 2018 lawsuit of 9-year-old’s drowning at Lumiere Hotel

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A confidential settlement in a wrongful death suit surrounding the 2018 drowning death of a child in downtown St. Louis has been reached Thursday.

The family of a 9-year-old Ed Harris Jr. filed a lawsuit in August 2018. Harris Jr., who was the son of a St. Louis firefighter, drowned in a pool at the Lumiere Hotel on August 12. The lawsuit accused the hotel and company that owns it of negligence.

Various inspection reports covering the past three years question the safety of the pool. The report says the water was so murky that it was difficult to see anyone in the pool and states lights were not turned on. According to the report, there was no rope that indicated the difference between the shallow and deep end.

