Missouri senators finally reach compromise on redistricting

Missouri Capitol.
Missouri Capitol.(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators have approved new congressional district boundaries after months of Republican infighting.

The GOP-led Senate on Thursday voted 22-10 in favor of the proposal. The measure now heads back to the House for consideration.

Senate Republicans have been fighting over demands to shore-up Rep. Ann Wagner’s suburban St. Louis district for the GOP and a long-shot call to split Kansas City to give Republicans a chance at winning seven of the state’s eight districts.

Republicans currently hold six U.S. House seats. The redistricting plan that won Senate approval is projected to continue that while slightly strengthening Wagner’s district.

