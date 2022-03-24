Man pleads guilty to stealing off-duty officer’s vehicle at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Korey Rush pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing a vehicle at gunpoint in Fenton.

Rush was sentenced to 20 years in prison robbery, assault and armed criminal action. Police said on Dec. 17, 2018, Rush pointed a gun at a woman, fought with her and fired a shot that barely missed her. The woman turned out to be an off-duty Chesterfield Police officer.

Rush entered a blind plea, meaning he did not have a deal with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office before being sentenced.

