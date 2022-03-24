Advertisement

Felon shoots man three times after bar fight in Jennings

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is accused of shooting someone three times over an argument in Jennings.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Christopher Pool shot someone three times during a confrontation over something that happened earlier that January 5th night at Gene’s Bar & Grill. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Coleridge Drive.

Pool was convicted at the time of the shooting and was illegally carrying a gun on him. The victim had a gun on him but he never fired. The victim survived the shooting.

A jury convicted Pool of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. His sentencing was set for May 13.

“Over and over, we see people trying to solve their problems with a gun and only causing much worse problems for themselves and others,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “An argument at a night club should not send one man to the emergency room and another man to prison.”

