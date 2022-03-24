Advertisement

Man arrested after shooting at businesses in St. Charles

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- A man is facing a number of charges after shooting at businesses in St. Charles.

Police allege Andrew Mair pulled a gun out after being kicked out of a bar and shooting buildings, including the county headquarters building. Mair was arrested and is in The St. Charles County Jail.

The charges against Mair include unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

text messages
Experts warn of text message scam that seems to use ‘real’ number
Perfume thieves
Chesterfield theft
text messages
Experts warn of text message scam that seems to use 'real' number
Flood
National Weather Service prepares for possible spring flooding