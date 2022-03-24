Man arrested after shooting at businesses in St. Charles
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- A man is facing a number of charges after shooting at businesses in St. Charles.
Police allege Andrew Mair pulled a gun out after being kicked out of a bar and shooting buildings, including the county headquarters building. Mair was arrested and is in The St. Charles County Jail.
The charges against Mair include unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.
