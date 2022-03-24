Advertisement

Lindenwood University adds NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) – Lindenwood University will add an NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey program to their sports department this fall.

“This marks an exciting new chapter in the legacy of Lindenwood University and our men’s ice hockey program,” Lindenwood President Dr. John Porter said. “Our student-athletes have worked hard on the ice and in the classrooms, and have earned this opportunity to join our complement of NCAA sports as we transition to NCAA Division I.”

Last month Lindenwood University announced all their NCAA athletic programs would transition to the Division 1 level. The addition of the men’s ice hockey program marks the return of Division 1 hockey not only to the St. Louis area but also to Missouri.

Lindenwood University also has an NCAA Division 1 NCAA women’s hockey team and three hockey programs that compete in the American Collegiate Hockey Association. All home games will be played at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.

