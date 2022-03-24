Advertisement

Defendants question delay in murder trials over teen’s death

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two men who’ve been behind bars since 2019 awaiting trial in the shooting death of a 15-year-old St. Louis boy are questioning whether their rights to a speedy trial have been violated.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors this week dropped, then refiled, murder charges against 49-year-old Brian Lee Potter and 57-year-old Joseph Renick in the August 2019 killing of Sentonio Cox.

Attorneys for the men say prosecutors made the move after a judge denied their request to delay both men’s trials, set to begin this week. Defense attorney Travis Noble says he will seek dismissal of the new case against Potter as a speedy trial rights violation, and Renick’s lawyer called prosecutors’ actions “an abuse of the system.”

All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Latest News

Ford issued a recall due to brake fluid leaks.
Fluid leak causes recall on Ford vehicles
Ukrainians in St. Louis hope their families will be able to reside in the U.S. amid the war.
Refugee plan brings hope to local Ukrainians
St. Louis Stray Rescue is moving to the Bevo Mill neighborhood.
Stray Rescue moves to Bevo Mill neighborhood
Missouri Capitol.
Missouri senators finally reach compromise on redistricting