Data shows high accident areas across St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released new in-depth data that identifies problematic traffic spots in the city.

The department started releasing in-depth data five months ago and one hot spot for crashes is the stretch from Kingshighway near Barnes Jewish Hospital down to Delmar Blvd/

Nonetheless, there are multiple locations along the Kingshighway corridor that are an issue. The six police districts in St. Louis city all list Kingshighway every week.

Across the city, for just a two-week period, the most recent data reports 500 crash reports from Feb. 28 to March 13. Although the numbers fluctuate, the crash reports are down 10 since police started putting the data out in October but more specifically it shows 534 tickets written during that timeframe

Roughly 90 percent of those tickets are for speeding.

Back in October, News 4 spoke with the traffic division commander who says it’s going to take time to get these numbers down.

“I would love to see immediate results but as time wears on and people see that this is a continuing effort and we’re just not out here for a week trying to slow people down this is going to be a focus of ours,” I’m hoping that the message does get out there people see hey we’re seeing police on the interstate and we need to watch our speed” "

The latest reports for the city of st. Louis shows 534 moving-related citations being issued. Compared to the first update from police show that for the two-week stretch in October and November 2021, there were nearly 360 moving-related citations issued - nearly 93 percent related to speeding. Data shows the number of tickets increased through November when police reported 630 moving-related citations. At the end of the year, the number dropped to 240 citations.

We checked for numbers for the beginning of the year, no reports could be found.

From the end of January to mid-February we saw 266. By the end of February, there were 237 with 80% being related to speeding. T

