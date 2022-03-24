Advertisement

Child accidentally shot himself in Central West End, police say

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 10-year-old shot himself in the foot on accident in St. Louis Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Forest Park Avenue near the Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center. Police did not release information on the boy’s status.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No additional information was released.

