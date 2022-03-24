4Warn Forecast: Rain Moves Out Tonight

Weather Discussion:

Spotty showers end early this evening. We could have a few sprinkles after that but those are gone by midnight. Another chilly night with near normal temperatures. Friday starts cloudy and should remain so through mid afternoon. The clouds will finally start to move out during the late afternoon and clear completely by evening. It will be windy Friday with westerly winds gusting to 30 mph.

The normal high temperature over the weekend would be near 60. It will be cooler than that but sunny and dry. Saturday is a bit breezy with winds gusting to about 20 mph. Temperatures rebound next week with our next chance of rain beginning late Tuesday night and continuing into Thursday.

