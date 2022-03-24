4Warn Forecast: One More Dreary Day

Weather Discussion:

Rain tapers off this afternoon and ends across the area tonight. Another chilly night with near normal temperatures. Friday starts cloudy but skies should become sunny and temperatures will warm into the low 60s. It will be a breezy Friday. The normal high temperature over the weekend would be in the low 60s. It will be cooler this weekend but sunny and dry. Temperatures rebound next week with our next chance of rain beginning late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.