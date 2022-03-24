Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: One More Dreary Day

By Kent Ehrhardt
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion:

Rain tapers off this afternoon and ends across the area tonight. Another chilly night with near normal temperatures. Friday starts cloudy but skies should become sunny and temperatures will warm into the low 60s. It will be a breezy Friday. The normal high temperature over the weekend would be in the low 60s. It will be cooler this weekend but sunny and dry. Temperatures rebound next week with our next chance of rain beginning late Tuesday into Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7day
4Warn Forecast: One More Dreary Day
4Warn Forecast
4Warn Forecast: Scattered rain through Thursday
7-Day Forecast 3/23/22
4Warn Forecast: Scattered rain through Thursday
7day
4Warn Forecast: Cool with Periods of Rain