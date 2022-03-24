1000 jobs positions featured at Maryland Heights job fair

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several organizations will aim to find job seekers at the Job News Job Fair on March 31.

Applicants can arrive at Orlando’s Event and Conference Centers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to apply for positions at several companies such as Francis Howell School District, FedEx, Haxelwood Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

For more information, call (636) 489-5400. To look at the complete list of positions, click here.

