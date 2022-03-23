Trash compactor catches fire at Chesterfield Mall

CHESTERFIELD (KMOV) -- A trash compactor caught fire at the Chesterfield Mall Wednesday afternoon, the Monarch Fire Department said.

Monarch Fire Department responded to the fire before 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened near the Cheesecake Factory.

Video from outside the mall shows damage to the outside of the mall. Firefighters were actively working on the situation around 1:30. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

