Advertisement

Trash compactor catches fire at Chesterfield Mall

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD (KMOV) -- A trash compactor caught fire at the Chesterfield Mall Wednesday afternoon, the Monarch Fire Department said.

Monarch Fire Department responded to the fire before 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened near the Cheesecake Factory.

Video from outside the mall shows damage to the outside of the mall. Firefighters were actively working on the situation around 1:30. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
Major Case Squad activated after man found dead in Franklin County
A fire was put out at the Chesterfield Mall Wednesday.
A trash compactor caught fire at the Chesterfield Mall
Man convicted of child sex crimes in St. Louis County
William Don Tisaby was indicted Friday, June 14, 2019
Investigator hired by St. Louis Circuit Attorney to work case against former Governor Greitens accepts plea deal