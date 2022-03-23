Advertisement

St. Louis police asking for help finding man last seen in August

Fabian Miller, 43, was last seen by his family on Aug. 1, 2021.
Fabian Miller, 43, was last seen by his family on Aug. 1, 2021.(St. Louis City Police)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV)- St. Louis police are asking for help finding a man who was last seen in August 2021.

Fabian Miller was last seen around 1 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2021. His family reported him missing on Jan. 5, 2022 after not hearing from him for months. Police said the family delayed reporting the 43-year-old as missing because they hoped to find him on their own.

Miller is reportedly homeless and is known to frequent south St. Louis. He has multiple tattoos – specifically a duck head on one side of his neck and “PeeWee” on the other.

Anyone with information regarding Miller’s whereabouts should call a detective at 314-444-5338.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Psilocybin mushrooms, also called "shrooms", are illegal and considered a hallucinogenic drug.
Missouri looks to legalize shrooms
North City
Nearly $40M in COVID relief funding could be coming to North City
Mormol
Oli Marmol launches app to mentor athletes, coaches, and parents
Jeff Co.
As demand for housing skyrockets, a new subdivision in Jefferson County gets pushback