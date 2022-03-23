St. Louis police asking for help finding man last seen in August

ST. LOUIS (KMOV)- St. Louis police are asking for help finding a man who was last seen in August 2021.

Fabian Miller was last seen around 1 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2021. His family reported him missing on Jan. 5, 2022 after not hearing from him for months. Police said the family delayed reporting the 43-year-old as missing because they hoped to find him on their own.

Miller is reportedly homeless and is known to frequent south St. Louis. He has multiple tattoos – specifically a duck head on one side of his neck and “PeeWee” on the other.

Anyone with information regarding Miller’s whereabouts should call a detective at 314-444-5338.

