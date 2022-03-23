St. Louis board moves forward $90 ARPA funding, money specifically for North City delayed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis Board of Estimate & Apportionment advanced more than $90 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to support ongoing direct relief for St. Louis area families and businesses Wednesday.

The Board of E&A approved 12 of 13 agenda items. The item not approved was Board Bill 82, which would allocated the majority of $39 million to North St. Louis businesses and nonprofits. The bill be decided on Tuesday.

City comptroller Darlene Green initiated the postponement of the vote, citing an application process for businesses and nonprofits.

“It’s been more than 200 days since the Mayor single handedly stopped these critical funds and a better quality of life for North St. Louis residents. And today once again, the other members of the Board of E&A have decided to delay critical funding to the people of North St. Louis who will continue to struggle without it. If you live in North St. Louis or care at all about the future of our City, you need to be paying attention to the intentional and active attempts by this city’s leadership to delay progress in North St. Louis. Every day of this needless delay is another day of needless suffering. I will not stop fighting for these communities that need our help. Our residents deserve the safety, stability, and access to opportunities these funds will provide,” said Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.

Reed canceled Friday’s Board of Aldermen, which would have been when the Board would vote to approve ARPA funds passed Wednesday. Reed told News 4 no application process has been drafted before any of the other ARPA funds were approved. Reed said the Board of E&A needs to vote on Bill Board 82 before the Board of Aldermen votes on more ARPA funds.

“From thousands of direct payments to help St. Louis families put food on the table to addressing infrastructure improvements our city needs, St. Louis is using American Rescue Plan Act funds to strengthen our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “Today’s advancement highlights how St. Louis continues to reach communities who need this funding most while investing long-term in our city’s future.”

Wednesday’s approvals included: Board Bill184, an $86 million package including $70 million in federal dollars, for capital improvement projects throughout the city, including repaving major streets, tree trimming, addressing illegal dumping, additional lighting, bridge replacement and repairs, vehicle upgrades for Division of Refuse, and continued upgrades to the City Justice Center.

The City of St. Louis Mayor’s Office declined to comment on Friday’s canceled Board of Aldermen meeting. The Comptroller’s Office directed News 4 to the Comptroller Green’s comments from Wednesday’s Board of E&A meeting.

