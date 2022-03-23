Advertisement

Six Flags St. Louis opening soon

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV) – Six Flags St. Louis will open for the 2022 season on April 2.

“As we open the park for our 2022 season, we are focused on improving our guests’ experience through technology, innovation and renovation,” said Park President Phil Liggett. “In addition to introducing a new thrill ride and an updated kid’s area in Hurricane Harbor, we have made changes and upgrades in the park that will make our guests’ visit more carefree and more enjoyable than ever before.”

The theme park states the highlights for the year include the debut of a new low sensory space, Spring Blooms with flower displays, relaxation stations and a new ride. The park is currently hiring applicants age 14 and older for the upcoming season.

