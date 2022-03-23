Advertisement

Rollover crash involving semi shuts down I-55/I-64 exchange in East St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Traffic is congested near the southbound I-55/I-64 exchange in East St. Louis after a semi-truck rolled over Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. near the approach to the Poplar Street Bridge. Drivers will need to use the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The Illinois Department of Transportation estimates the highway will be closed for hours

