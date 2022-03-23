Rollover crash involving semi shuts down I-55/I-64 exchange in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Traffic is congested near the southbound I-55/I-64 exchange in East St. Louis after a semi-truck rolled over Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. near the approach to the Poplar Street Bridge. Drivers will need to use the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

A few updates to #BreakingNews on #STL area roads: Rt. 3 drivers can access the Poplar Street Bridge and so can 64 drivers. However, 55/70 drivers cannot. #n4tm @kmov #KMOVTraffic — Laura Hettiger (@LauraKHettiger) March 23, 2022

The Illinois Department of Transportation estimates the highway will be closed for hours

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.