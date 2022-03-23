Oli Marmol launches app to mentor athletes, coaches, and parents

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Skipper is taking on the tech start-up game, managing a new team.

Cardinals’ manager Oli Marmol and his wife Amber are part of a group that launched a sports-focused educational technology startup called “Versus”. Next month, they will launch a subscription based mobile app meant to help mentor athletes, coaches, and parents.

It promises real time interactions with top athletes, like Cardinals’ greats Adam Wainwright, Albert Pujols, and Ozzie Smith.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.