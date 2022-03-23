Advertisement

Oli Marmol launches app to mentor athletes, coaches, and parents

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Skipper is taking on the tech start-up game, managing a new team.

Cardinals’ manager Oli Marmol and his wife Amber are part of a group that launched a sports-focused educational technology startup called “Versus”. Next month, they will launch a subscription based mobile app meant to help mentor athletes, coaches, and parents.

It promises real time interactions with top athletes, like Cardinals’ greats Adam Wainwright, Albert Pujols, and Ozzie Smith.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Psilocybin mushrooms, also called "shrooms", are illegal and considered a hallucinogenic drug.
Missouri looks to legalize shrooms
North City
Nearly $40M in COVID relief funding could be coming to North City
Jeff Co.
As demand for housing skyrockets, a new subdivision in Jefferson County gets pushback
Two suspects
Wash Mo Teen Death Update